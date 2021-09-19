 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in King Ferry - $494,000

276' of Cayuga Lake frontage and 2 acres! Sweet Cape has open floor plan, wonderful screened-in porch, open porch + deck with fantastic sunset/lake views. Full walk-out unfinished basement, airy kitchen/living/dining, full bath w/laundry, two bedrooms up. Loads of storage. Oversized Z-car garage w/workshop. 70' dock, lakeside cabana w/storage, boat hoist, remarkable privacy & Click on VT at top of page for virtual tour of property.

