276' of Cayuga Lake frontage and 2 acres! Sweet Cape has open floor plan, wonderful screened-in porch, open porch + deck with fantastic sunset/lake views. Full walk-out unfinished basement, airy kitchen/living/dining, full bath w/laundry, two bedrooms up. Loads of storage. Oversized Z-car garage w/workshop. 70' dock, lakeside cabana w/storage, boat hoist, remarkable privacy & Click on VT at top of page for virtual tour of property.
2 Bedroom Home in King Ferry - $494,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A pair of four-story manufacturing buildings in Auburn have been sold.
- Updated
The Port Byron Central School District Board of Education is evaluating how it plans to handle future meetings after its September session end…
- Updated
*Spoilers below for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," now in theaters. Seriously, literally the first sentence below this alert is …
- Updated
The driver has been named in the fatal crash that occurred in the town of Brutus Saturday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Customers walking up to the doors at Auburn's two McDonald's restaurants are now being greeted by signs letting them know that orders will be …
- Updated
AUBURN — Jury selection started Monday in the trial of an Auburn man facing murder charges in the 2019 shooting death of Joshua Poole.
- Updated
After a week of blowouts, it's time for a mercy rule in high school football, writes sports reporter Justin Ritzel in his latest column.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
One person was reported to have been killed in a crash in the town of Brutus Saturday night.