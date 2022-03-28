 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Locke - $180,000

Cute ranch with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath. Garage has plenty of space for your toys. Roof is 4 years old on house. Hardwood throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and a nice island in the center. Walk in basement. Nice yard. Quiet area. Close to state parks, trails, lakes, skiing, SUNY Cortland, Cornell and Ithaca colleges. No showings before 1pm. Sale is contingent on sellers finding suitable housing.

