This charming bungalow located in the village of Marcellus has incredible potential! The style of the house, wonderful location, hardwood floors, nice backyard, and front porch add to its character. There is incredible potential in the full walk-up attic and the walk-out basement with its high ceilings. Projects need to be completed and repairs need to be done, but what a gem this will be!
2 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $79,900
