2 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $299,900

Don’t miss out on this adorable move-in ready YEAR-ROUND lake house on Otisco lake! 75 feet of lake frontage included (not owned by the water authority). This 2 bedroom 1 bath has additional living space(187 sqft) on the second story that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. With a full kitchen and a spacious living room, kick on the gas fireplace and relax. Enjoy beautiful views of the lake from the large deck and dock. With the lake house located on the east side of the lake, sunsets from the west will take your breath away. Your own boat launch makes it easy to put your boat/jetski etc in & out the water and a shed for all your gear. Water ski in the summer and downhill ski in the winter (less than an 8 minute drive to the nearest ski resort )! Furnishings included (except for futon and bar set) Boat Hoist is Negotiable. Come see for yourself! View More