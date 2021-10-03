 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $75,000

Cozy camp on Otisco Lake that is currently being lived in year round. Large backyard and just a short walk to deeded lake rights to Otisco Lake. Spend your summers on the boat and winters on lake with some of the best ice fishing in the area!

