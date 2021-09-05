Year round living on Seneca River! This adorable 2 bedroom ranch has 100 ft of water frontage with a boat ramp. Enclosed porch where you can view the water during any season! The garage has been remodeled into a 1 bedroom suite complete with it's own kitchen and laundry. Walking distance to local restaurants!
2 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $159,900
