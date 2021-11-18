Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath waterfront home or camp on Seneca River with a short boat ride by water to Cross lake and Erie canal system. Large deck in back yard that looks over the river water is deep for smaller boat. Home will need work. Sold as is to settle estate.
2 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A diesel engine business that started decades ago in an Auburn garage and grew to include 330 people in five states is now part of a national …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
ELBRIDGE — The construction of a manure storage lagoon that can hold 6 million gallons of waste has prompted concern from Elbridge neighbors w…
Auburn Primary Care Practice welcomes Dr. Parth J. Patel from Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Michigan, where he practiced for four years.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Before the Oct. 26 Auburn school board meeting started, Joseph Sheppard had some news for Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and his fellow board members.
ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester are investigating a string of fatal shootings that came just hours after Mayor Lovely Warren declared a local …
The city of Auburn's Holiday Parade didn't proceed down Genesee Street for the first time in 33 years in 2020. But it will be back, Santa and …