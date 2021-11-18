 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Memphis - $89,900

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath waterfront home or camp on Seneca River with a short boat ride by water to Cross lake and Erie canal system. Large deck in back yard that looks over the river water is deep for smaller boat. Home will need work. Sold as is to settle estate.

