2 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $84,800

Opportunity Knocks in so many ways on this property. Completely remolded, renovated and spacious open concept with over 1000 feet of living all on one easy level. New flooring, Central Air, updated bath, new roof, make this 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home essentially maintenance free with low utility costs. Large kitchen living room combo make it great inclusion and entertaining space. Fantastic house for someone who needs/loves space to create/tinker/store. There are lots of wood features in the home; the Island is a uniquely designed and created out of wood. Wait until you see this garage! The drive through garage is 12 x 50 with room for 3 cars and a workshop. Non-traditional home worth your time. There is a ramp to the front door. Convenient location in a walk to everything Village. Minutes from Fillmore State Park, across from Moravia Schools, large parking area. Easy to see for qualified buyers! Call your buyer's agent NOW!