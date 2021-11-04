2 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $89,999

Welcome to this charming 2 story home built in 1819. Front porch welcomes you to large living/family room which expands into the eat in Kitchen.. with so much room for entertaining. Large room off living room with beautiful hardwood floors can be used as a dinning room, sitting room or first floor bedroom. This home has so much character and so many little surprising rooms. Beautiful landscaping and patio for relaxing. Make your appt. to see this home before it slips away!!