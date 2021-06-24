 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $99,900

Solid ranch with 1469 sq ft featuring living room, dining room, kitchen, mudroom/laundry, 1 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms, 2 car garage and full, unfinished basement with a large lockable cage for storage. Hardwood floors need refinishing. Lovely country setting and backyard. Home has been vacant for several years and needs some repairs. Sold as-is. Seller will not make repairs.

