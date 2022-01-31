This is a double wide home. Only Cash buyers. This home is situated in beautiful historic Seneca Falls. Part of the Finger Lakes wine region and close to many award winning wineries. One story ranch home is great for people not wanting stairs anymore. Cozy family room with gas fireplace leads to enclosed Florida room overlooking your fully fenced back yard. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cupboards and an island for your convenience. Large living room, first floor laundry, master suite with bath and a room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Full basement great for storage and 2 car attached garage make this home exactly what you are looking for. Home is situated on a dead end street which provides for quiet private living. Walking distance to downtown where you will find shops, restaurants and a public library.
2 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $114,900
