2 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $124,900

This charming home sits on one of the largest lots in the village of Seneca Falls with 1.9 acres. The large fenced yard offers many opportunities to either expand or add a pool or garage. Inside is bright and spacious with updated vinyl windows, flooring and fresh paint. There are 2 bedrooms with an additional office/den upstairs as well as a full bathroom and large landing at the top of the stairs. Enjoy warmer days on the side deck sitting up on your hill or on the back patio overlooking the yard. This home has been well cared for, updated and waiting for it's new owner.