Perfect location with a stunning water view of the canal! This diamond in the rough is ready for your finishing touches. Spacious eat in kitchen, 2 generous sized bedrooms, charming front porch and a back porch too, finish the attic for extra living space, extra large shed for your storage needs. Entertain and relax in your peaceful & scenic backyard. Home sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $75,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
Charges are pending in connection with a natural gas tank explosion Saturday night in Throop, the state Department of Environmental Conservati…
The Auburn Police Department has warrants out on two people connected to a smoke shop in the city, including the business owner, after thousan…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
When Kerry Smith bid to buy Locust Meadows, a seized mobile home park in Fleming, it wasn't his first attempt to purchase the property.
The state Attorney General's office said the 2021 fatal shooting of a woman by an Auburn police officer was justified, but that the case highl…
After concluding his 16th and final year as the elected Cayuga County treasurer, James Orman will be taking what he calls a "pre-arranged reti…