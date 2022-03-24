 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $75,000

Perfect location with a stunning water view of the canal! This diamond in the rough is ready for your finishing touches. Spacious eat in kitchen, 2 generous sized bedrooms, charming front porch and a back porch too, finish the attic for extra living space, extra large shed for your storage needs. Entertain and relax in your peaceful & scenic backyard. Home sold as is.

