Beautiful Views of Cayuga Lake and only .5 a mile from the public park and public boat launch. This home is a 1942 single wide trailer that has been added on too and is in need of total rehab. There are 2 outbuildings great for storage. With nearly .5 an acre of land it would make a great place to build your new home overlooking Cayuga Lake. Property being sold in as is condition.
2 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $89,900
