2 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $94,500

Situated in the Heart of the Finger Lakes, and within walking distance to Historic Downtown Seneca Falls, is this 2/3 bedroom, 1 bath home. First floor bedroom and full bath are great for one floor living. Large Living Room and Dining Room are great for entertaining. Enclosed back porch freshly painted and new rug is a great place to relax and enjoy views of your large completely fenced back yard. Enclosed front porch with new floor is also a great space to enjoy. Upstairs has two large rooms enough space for everyone. New roof just installed on garage and new electric service added. This home is in move-in condition and ready for new owners. Call today!! Delayed Negotiations until 10/12/2021 at 2:00 p.m. Please have all offers in by 2:00 p.m. Please allow 24 hours for response. PLEASE REMOVE SHOES BEFORE SHOWINGS!!