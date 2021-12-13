2 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $209,000

Absolutely charming home only 3 miles from the village of Skaneateles. This quaint home with lots of natural light in a peaceful country setting would make for a great investment or home. The first floor of the home has a living room with a slider to the fenced in back yard, adorable kitchen, full bathroom with laundry, and mud room. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs and space to add another large bedroom. The largest bedroom has 4 closets and can accommodate a king size bed. New windows, glass doors, new flooring, new toilet and sink, and kitchen appliances less than 5 years old.