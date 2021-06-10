Contractor owner, custom built ranch. Insulated form poured foundation (see sample at house) with 2x6 wall contruction and cement board siding. Hardwood floors are 1/4 sawn Oak with custom designed inlay in center hall. Kitchen cabinets & island are custom made too. Both bedroom closets offers expansive walk in space.The lower walkout level with 9' ceiling offers room for expansion with above grade window egress for possible 3rd bedrm; and also walkout rec-room with hot&cold water wet bar possibility. Current laundryRm with half bath could be reworked for shower too. First & lower level floors have in the floor radiant heat, with ceiling fans in Livingroom & bedrooms. An expansive deck off kitchen offers relaxing respite! The detached garage with insulated & heated workshop was the original house! There are three CB boxes with 200 amps each for house, workshop, and barn/shed- it use to be Xmas tree shop. Very private setting minutes to the Village. Spafford residents have lake access at end of Bockes Rd. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $284,900
