Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this historic gem. Originally known as the Lakeside School House, this charming cottage was re-imagined into a two bedroom, 1 newly updated bathroom, cozy home on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with views of beautiful Skaneateles Lake, conveniently located two miles north from the marina and two miles south of the public boat launch. Walk to Anyela's Vineyard or hop over to the quaint village which is only 4 miles away. This home could be a year round property or used as a vacation home. The bonus loft above the garage is not included in the square footage. Enjoy what could be your own little slice of heaven!
2 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $324,800
