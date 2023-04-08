Enjoy the idyllic country lifestyle this hidden condo has to offer. 1700 sq ft features 1st floor primary bedroom suite, eat in kitchen, gas fireplace, 1st floor laundry, second floor with bedroom, bath and large office or den, A/C and 2 car garage. The basement is ready for new owner to finish and add their personal touches. HOA is $180 month. Low utility bills.
2 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver of a car that crashed into two others on East Genesee Street in Auburn in January has been charged with eight offenses.
The New York State Department of Health is investigating a video that appears to show a nurse asleep while standing and working at Auburn Reha…
The HideOut is in another castle.
A Syracuse man was convicted of multiple drug crimes in Cayuga County Court on Wednesday.