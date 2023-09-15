Welcome to this beautiful hidden gem located in the Skaneateles School District. A short drive from the Village, head to the property on a private road to your very own oasis. With beautiful lake views, fall in love with the post and beam constructed Adirondack style home. Beautiful woodwork from top to bottom, this home offers a spacious open kitchen, family room and dining room combo with lake views from almost every angle. Beautiful stone wood burning fireplace. First floor primary suite with doors out to your deck. 1st floor laundry. A huge bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor with a good sized loft that could be turned into a 3rd bedroom. Sit out on your deck and take in the Skaneateles Lake views while listening to the calming sounds of the man made waterfalls. Don’t forget a big 2 car garage, full basement and your very own enclosed garden. The property sits on almost 3 acres. Be prepared to fall in love! Buyer backed out during the attorney of approval.