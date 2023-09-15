Storybook cottage on 26 acres! This special property has beautiful Skaneateles Lake views, privacy, a gorgeous rolling lawn, a 28x40 pole barn, a pond, wooded areas, and an in-ground pool. The house is brimming with character from the wide plank pine floors to the stunning brick fireplaces. This home could be a dream retreat! The house is only a short drive from the Village of Skaneateles and the property is within the award-winning Skaneateles School District. Home and property are being sold as-is. The correct square footage of the home is 1,599 per Onondaga County tax records.