2 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $899,900

Completely renovated in 2021 down to the studs. this beautiful lake house has it all! The kitchen has quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, butlers pantry, breakfast bar and is open to the living room. The bedroom on this floor has a slider out to the deck, 2 closets and is adjacent to the full bathroom. Both bathrooms have been beautifully appointed with in floor radiant heat, wallpaper, glass shower, wall paper, and beautiful vanities. The lower level includes a bedroom, living room with kitchenette (but can be used as another bedroom), and full bath with laundry. The walkout lower level exits under the large Trex deck. Steps leading down to waterfront are gradual and lead down to your own 100 feet of private waterfront and docks. Brand new shed is a great spot to store your waterfront toys and lawnmower. This lake house currently rents out for $4,500 per week in the Summer.