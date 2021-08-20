2 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $949,900

Welcome to 1843 Locust Lane on Skaneateles Lake….a rare opportunity to own 96’ of beautiful private lakefront. Perfect for large gatherings, the property boasts a beautiful lawn, mature trees and just seven steps into the clear waters of Skaneateles Lake. The seasonal cottage has been meticulously maintained over the years with numerous updates and attention to detail. The cottage offers an open kitchen/ family room along with 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. The enclosed porch is perfect for those lazy afternoons with a good book or enjoy your morning coffee on the deck. Additional storage in the garage/shed offers plenty of room for all the water toys needed for those fun filled summer days. Locust Lane is part of a HOA and includes annual fees which help maintain the private road. This amazing property has been in the family for over 50 years providing decades of wonderful memories and now available for new owners to make their own amazing memories!! All offers need to be submitted by Tuesday, August 17th, 8:00 pm. Offers to be presented Wednesday, August 18th after 10:00am.