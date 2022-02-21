This cozy ranch located in the Town of Onondaga in close proximity to shopping and restaurants! If you're looking to downsize or stop paying rent, this may be the home for you. Freshly painted living room and 2 bedrooms; hardwoods under carpet in living room, bedrooms & dining area, 1st floor laundry, central air, and a nice size Trex deck overlooking a fully fenced yard. The full basement offers lots of storage, washer & dryer hookup (if you wished to move the laundry back downstairs), and bathroom. This home just needs your cosmetic touch. Refrigerator not included. This property is being sold "AS IS."
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $119,900
