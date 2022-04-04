Seller has asked for best and final offers by Monday morning 4/4/2022 at 11 am. Thank you. Looking for that hard to find flat ranch in westvale? Just under 1,100 square feet plus rec room and 1/2 bath in the basement for additional living area. Remodeled to accommodate wheelchair living with open great room, 2 bedrooms and an open wheelchair accessible full bath. First floor laundry and wide door to large deck to enjoy the beautiful private lot. 2 car garage with wheelchair lift (can be removed) and room for art studio/workshop.
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $150,000
