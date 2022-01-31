2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $164,900

Do not miss this opportunity to own a townhouse in the West Colony Point neighborhood located at the top of Lockout Circle with no neighbors behind you! This end unit features two bedrooms one & half bathrooms with an open floor plan. Enjoy spectacular sunsets on your back deck. Located in the sought after West Genesee School District, this unique property is self-managed with no HOA fees. Convenient shopping to Township Five and everything Fairmount & Camillus has to offer! The images shown in the photos are virtually staged. With a Rehab Loan or handy homeowner this home is a true gem with much to offer!