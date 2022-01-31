Do not miss this opportunity to own a townhouse in the West Colony Point neighborhood located at the top of Lockout Circle with no neighbors behind you! This end unit features two bedrooms one & half bathrooms with an open floor plan. Enjoy spectacular sunsets on your back deck. Located in the sought after West Genesee School District, this unique property is self-managed with no HOA fees. Convenient shopping to Township Five and everything Fairmount & Camillus has to offer! The images shown in the photos are virtually staged. With a Rehab Loan or handy homeowner this home is a true gem with much to offer!
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $164,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person has died in a house fire in Auburn Friday morning, the Auburn Fire Department said.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
An Auburn resident is the new leader of a global dental laboratory network.
AUBURN — An Auburn man whose 2019 jury trial conviction was overturned last year rejected a plea offer in Cayuga County Court Thursday and wil…
Two new leaders for Cayuga County's social services and mental health departments will officially take the reins from one person who is retiri…
MINEOLA — A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over c…
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged the parents of four children who were reported missing Wednesday night but found safe less th…
Three of Cayuga County's four nursing homes unconditionally offer COVID-19 tests to visitors unable to provide their own. A relative of a resi…