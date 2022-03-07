 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $179,900

Welcome to carefree condo living in this beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse. Serving one time as a model for the neighborhood, this unit has added upgrades and features including a large entry foyer, kitchen open to the living area, stairs open to dining area and hardwood floors. Appliances have been updated and are all included. Plenty of room for storage in the basement and 1 car garage. Such a great location, right around the corner from Wegmans and other shopping and minutes from Township 5.

