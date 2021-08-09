Welcome to 151 Lookout Circle in the much sought after West Colony Point neighborhood! This end-unit features no homes behind you, so you can enjoy spectacular sunsets off your spacious deck. Carefree living in an upscale Townhouse in the West Genesee School District. Upon entering the foyer enjoy an open floor plan featuring a cozy gas corner fireplace. The recent renovated kitchen boasts solid surface countertops and breakfast bar. All stainless steel appliances remain. Dining room and living room merge to create a joint space that features luxury vinyl flooring through the downstairs. As you proceed to the second floor luxury vinyl continues on the staircase. Upper level features two large bedrooms and a main bathroom - recently refurbished. Both bedrooms feature brand new wall-to-wall carpet. Townhouse includes new Budget Blinds window treatment throughout. Convenient to major highways, restaurants, retail and grocery stores. Do not hesitate to schedule your showing today - you will not be disappointed! Delayed Negotiations until 8/9/2021 at 5:00PM.
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $189,900
