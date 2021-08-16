Peaceful and private Craftsman style Ranch updated for comfort. High quality throughout seen in the kitchen, baths, hardwood floors, gas fireplace surround, windows and doors. One floor living at its finest. The deck overlooks a private garden retreat. The large walk out basement provides an opportunity to add more bedrooms and living space if needed. Close to shopping, parks and schools. Come take a look today.
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $229,900
