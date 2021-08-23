Welcome to 5869 Stellium Dr! With over 3,000 sqft of livable space this custom Starlight Estates patio home features the best of low-maintenance 1-floor living while offering ample space to entertain or host guests with its large, lower-level in-law suite. The main floor boasts an open floor plan and the option of 1-floor living, with a spacious kitchen, large dining area, and a grand living room with vaulted ceilings and skylights, along with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry, and garage access. A second floor loft overlooks the living room, and could be a great office or sitting room. The fully finished basement adds over 1,400 sqft of living space and includes a kitchenette with walk-in pantry, luxurious full bath, open living room, and 3 flex rooms that could serve as offices, exercise rooms, or storage. This home is extremely low maintenance, with the HOA handling lawn care, snow removal, driveway and exterior maintenance, including eventual roof replacement! While located within a peaceful, manicured neighborhood, 5869 Stellium is only minutes from the highway, Township 5, multiple grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and more!
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $314,999
