 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $89,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $89,900

Don't miss this diamond in the rough!! Gorgeous 1.4 acre property in the Marcellus School District. This Dutch style home is 1664 square feet and features original hardwood floors, vinyl windows, hardwood stairs up to the second floor framed out for 3 or 4 bedrooms and is ready to be finished. This home has a ton of potential for a new home owner or investor!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News