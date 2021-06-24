Cozy cottage conveniently located minutes from stores, restaurants and highways! Enter into the enclosed front porch -- a nice mudroom or potential for additional living space; Once in the house you will see open floor plan/living, dining and kitchen. Little nook before going up the stairs is perfect for a small desk or sitting area. First floor bedroom and laundry. Kitchen and bath have recently been fully updated. You also have central air, new furnace and a fully fenced yard!
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Imagine how you would feel if news came out in a couple of years about the discovery of another coronavirus, one that was spreading from human…
- Updated
It appeared that no one had been seriously injured, but a Saturday evening crash in Auburn was violent enough to force one vehicle to roll ont…
- Updated
Some of the most recent changes at Wegmans stores in Auburn and the rest of the region, including those prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, were influenced by a local native.
- Updated
New York lifted its mask mandate one month ago, but Cayuga County is catching up on enforcing past violations.
- Updated
Each academic year, Auburn High School holds signing ceremonies for senior student-athletes who commit to play college sports.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Months after a Moravia Central School District principal was suddenly placed on administrative leave under unclear circumstances, he is set to…
- Updated
For Salt of the Earth, a new restaurant in Union Springs, COVID-19 wasn't just salt in the wound. It was the wound.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections: