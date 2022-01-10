2 Bedroom Home in Union Springs - $189,900

Check out this really nice ranch in a village setting yet off the main drag. This could very well be your next home! Features 2 beds (easily can be a 3rd) on the 1393 Square Foot main level and another 504 SF of recreation space in the basement. You'll find the beautiful gleaming hardwood floors especially inviting! The kitchen with a breakfast nook is in the back with views of a very private back yard, the birds and various other wildlife are a bonus! Formal dining room with some furniture potentially available. One car attached garage with opener. Especially well maintained throughout with a new steel roof and updated windows. Gas fired hot water baseboard heat and public water and sewer are huge pluses. A short walk to village amenities and Frontenac Park on Cayuga Lake with a playground, beach, boat ramps. An easy commute to Auburn, Ithaca, Rochester, and Syracuse. Great property at a great price!