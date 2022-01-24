This is a Cozy 950sq ft ranch in the Baldwinsville School District. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, fully fenced in backyard on a neighborhood street. Newer roof, furnace and Central air. There is an attached garage with a garage door opener. All of the appliances are staying including the washer and dryer. The full basement gives you lots of room for storage and there is also a newer shed in the backyard for more storage space. This house is ready for its new owner!
2 Bedroom Home in Van Buren - $119,000
