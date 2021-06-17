2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $73,900

Fabulous Potential! Definitely has space for a third bedroom depending on how you choose to use the rooms. The home has a nice enclosed porch as you enter, two driveways and a patio on the side. All the living space is on the first floor except one potential third bedroom or storage/office space. Nice Family Room on back of house with large bar and door exiting to breezeway, garage and in-ground pool. Pool has not been opened in awhile. It was in good condition when last used. Appliances are included and some furniture is negotiable. Sold AS IS.