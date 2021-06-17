 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $73,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $73,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $73,900

Fabulous Potential! Definitely has space for a third bedroom depending on how you choose to use the rooms. The home has a nice enclosed porch as you enter, two driveways and a patio on the side. All the living space is on the first floor except one potential third bedroom or storage/office space. Nice Family Room on back of house with large bar and door exiting to breezeway, garage and in-ground pool. Pool has not been opened in awhile. It was in good condition when last used. Appliances are included and some furniture is negotiable. Sold AS IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News