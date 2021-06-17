Fabulous Potential! Definitely has space for a third bedroom depending on how you choose to use the rooms. The home has a nice enclosed porch as you enter, two driveways and a patio on the side. All the living space is on the first floor except one potential third bedroom or storage/office space. Nice Family Room on back of house with large bar and door exiting to breezeway, garage and in-ground pool. Pool has not been opened in awhile. It was in good condition when last used. Appliances are included and some furniture is negotiable. Sold AS IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $73,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Auburn Enlarged City School District announced Genesee Elementary School Principal Heather Costello-Bartman died Thursday morning.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
A pedestrian was taken by ambulance from the parking lot of the Grant Avenue McDonald's after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, Auburn…
- Updated
An Auburn man with an extensive criminal history is facing several new charges after an alleged burglary and assault in Auburn Friday morning.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will meet later this month to determine the fate of Catholic churches in the area of Au…
- Updated
Casey Park Elementary School students and their families are being asked to report any incidents where strangers approach them before or after…
- Updated
A Red Creek man convicted of attempting to rob a northern Cayuga County bank and later burglarizing a nearby residence refused to leave his ja…
- Updated
The New York State Fair will be held this year, but a few longtime vendors won't be there.