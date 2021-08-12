2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

Great value for a Country Home! Just over 8 acres with a couple shallow ponds and some wetland areas. Garage has gravel floor. Roof is approximately 10 years old per Seller. Home currently has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Could be remodeled back to 3 bedrooms. The home needs some TLC. There are a few unfinished projects. Seller will be leaving brand new in box tub/shower and all other building materials. Large living room can be used as dining space too. All appliance included.