Estate of Timothy J Savidge The house has been updated with the kitchen, living room with large picture window, updated bath, 2 bedrooms, enclosed porch with heat and the house has new windows, a large garage, a spacious shed and a large treed yard. This is a great neighborhood.
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $95,000
