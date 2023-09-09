AMAZING BRAND NEW HOME in PREMIER COMMUNITY. Opportunity for Homeownership with SO MANY UPGRADES * Lender Financing Programs may be available for Buyers with credit score 630+ with as little as 5% down payment = own for similar cost of renting or less if the STAR rebate is considered * Lot rent of $465 INCLUDES REAL ESTATE TAXES on the home *Great Open Floorplan with 6’ Open Porch and UPGRADES* 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove * Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets * Large Kitchen Island * Numerous Upgrades some of which include Ceramic Tile Fiberglass Master Shower, Upgraded Carpeting in Living Room and Bedrooms, Architectural Shingle Roof, Upgraded Insulation, Farmer’s Kitchen Sink, OSB under Vinyl Siding, Upgraded Interior Molding, Cable Jacks in Living Room and Bedrooms, 40 Gal Hot Water Tank* LED Lighting and Living Room Ceiling Fan, and on and on. 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park. Will Have Brand New Asphalt Driveway and Hydroseeded Lawn. Sale Price includes NYS Sales Tax on Home. Home can NOT be removed from Shadybrook Estates. 630 Minimum Credit Score without exception.