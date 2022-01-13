2 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $14,900

1987 -14x56 Atlantic mobile home located in Kenyon Landing park. Must see the interior, it has been completely remodeled with high end appliances, a brand new furnace $4,000, new hot water tank, all new windows and flooring. The exterior needs work. Lot rent is $417 includes trash removal. Water is extra. Must make application to the park. Pet friendly! Jordan-Elbridge schools offers all day preschool for 3 and 4 yr olds!