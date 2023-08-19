BRAND NEW HOME in PREMIER COMMUNITY. Opportunity for Homeownership with SO MANY UPGRADES *Great Lender Financing Programs may be available for Buyers with a good credit score 630+ with as little as 5% down payment = own for similar cost of renting or less if the STAR rebate is considered * Lot rent of $435 INCLUDES REAL ESTATE TAXES on the home *This Home has a great Open Floorplan and UPGRADES* 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove * Upgraded Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets * Numerous Upgrades some of which include Fiberglass master shower, Vinyl Flooring T/O, Architectural Shingle Roof, Upgraded Insulation, Deep Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, OSB under Vinyl Siding, Upgraded Interior Molding, Cable and Phone Jacks, 40 Gal Hot Water Tank* LED Lighting and Living Room Ceiling Fan, and on and on. 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park. Will Have Brand New Asphalt Driveway and Hydroseeded Lawn. Sale Price includes NYS Sales Tax on Home. Home can NOT be removed from Shadybrook Estates. 630 Minimum Credit Score without exception.