HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! Price now includes a New 8 x 10 Shed and Exterior Gutters. BRAND NEW HOME in PREMIER COMMUNITY. Opportunity for Homeownership with SO MANY UPGRADES *Great Lender Financing Programs may be available for Buyers with a good credit score 620+ with as little as 5% down payment, & amortized over 25 years = own for similar cost of renting or less if the STAR rebate is considered * Lot rent of $435 INCLUDES REAL ESTATE TAXES on the home *This Home has a great Open Floorplan and UPGRADES* 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove * Vinyl Siding with Upgraded Color * White Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets * Numerous Upgrades some of which include Fiberglass master shower, Double Sinks in Master Bathroom, Vinyl Flooring T/O, Architectural Shingle Roof, Upgraded Insulation, Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, Kitchen Island, 40 Gal Hot Water Tank* LED Lighting and Living Ceiling Fan, and on and on. 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park. Brand New Driveway. Sale Price includes NYS Sales Tax on Home. Home can NOT be removed from Shadybrook Estates.