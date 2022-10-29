2 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $89,500

PRICE REDUCTION- BELOW COST. BRAND NEW HOME. Opportunity for Homeownership with SO MANY UPGRADES *Great Lender Financing Programs may be available for Buyers with a good credit score 620+ with as little as 5% down payment, & amortized over 25 years = own for similar cost of renting or less if the STAR rebate is considered * Lot rent of $420 INCLUDES REAL ESTATE TAXES on the home *This Home has a great Open Floorplan and UPGRADES* 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove *6’8” Covered Front Porch * Upgraded Vinyl Blue Siding with OBS Board * Flat 8” Ceilings *White Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets * Numerous Upgrades some of which include ceramic tile shower, Vinyl Flooring T/O, Architectural Shingle Roof, Upgraded Insulation, 41” Tall Upper Kitchen Cabinets with Farm Kitchen Sink, 40 Gal Hot Water Tank* LED Lighting and Living Ceiling Fan, Stone Pad for Future Shed, and on and on. Can Not Be Removed from Shadybrook Estates * 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park. Brand New Driveway. Sale Price includes NYS Sales Tax on Home. Home can NOT be removed from Shadybrook Estates.