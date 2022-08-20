2 Bedroom Home in Weedsport - $99,225

BRAND NEW HOME in PREMIER COMMUNITY. Opportunity for Homeownership with SO MANY UPGRADES -Less than Renting *Great Financing Programs may be available with Lenders with good credit scores 620+ with as little as 5% down payment * Lot rent of $420 INCLUDES REAL ESTATE TAXES on the home *This Home has a great Open Floorplan and UPGRADES* 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom * Stainless Steel Appliance Package-includes Gas stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave over the Stove *Transom Windows with Great Light * Vinyl Siding with OBS Board * Tall Clerestory Ceilings creates a Open Concept *French County Oak Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets * Numerous Upgrades some of which include ceramic tile shower, Vinyl Flooring T/O, Architectural Shingle Roof, Upgraded Insulation, Farm Kitchen Sink, 40 Gal Hot Water Tank* LED Lighting and Living Ceiling Fan, Stone Pad for Future Shed, and on and on. Can Not Be Removed from Shadybrook Estates * 25lb Dog limit and 2 pet limit in Park. Brand New Driveway completed and Final Lawn Grade scheduled for August. Sale Price includes NYS Sales Tax on Home. Home can NOT be removed from Shadybrook Estates.