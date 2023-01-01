2. COVID's grip on daily life gradually loosens

The story that landed at the top of The Citizen's biggest local stories list in 2020 and 2021 has dropped a spot, but it remained a huge part of Cayuga County-area living in 2022.

COVID-19 cases in New York state, including Cayuga County, were once again spiking as the year began, thanks to the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant of the disease.

But as that wave began to subside, hospital capacity rebounded and the death toll did not rise to the levels seen during the winter a year earlier, restrictions decreased. A major milestone happened on March 2, when New York state lifted the mask requirement for school buildings.

As the spring and summer came around, the area celebrated the return of several beloved community events. The downtown Auburn Memorial Day parade, the Fathers Day car show at Emerson Park, the Independence Day fireworks at the same park, Founders Day and the Great Race all returned to fully in-person events after either being cancelled or significantly modified in 2020 and 2021 to limit COVID-19 exposure.

Schools returned to full-time, in-person status in the fall. The emergency status that New York state government operated under for more than years lifted, as well.

Make no mistake, COVID-19 continues to circulate, and public health professionals and infectious disease experts continue to urge caution, reminding residents to stay home when not feeling well, to practice good respiratory hygiene and to stay on top of vaccinations.