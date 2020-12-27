2. Social justice movement in Cayuga County

Amid the outrage last spring over the killing of a Black man by Minneapolis police, Cayuga County residents joined communities across the country to rally and march to protest police brutality. Gathering in Auburn May 31, people shared their outrage over generations of racism and the high number of negative interactions between police and the people of color in their communities. Protesters decried the violence that had erupted during similar demonstrations in Syracuse, Rochester and elsewhere and calmly but forcefully voiced their demands for positive change.
Similar gatherings have since been held publicly and privately as community groups continue working with local police and elected officials to discuss how community relations can be improved. The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office both been supportive of the efforts and say they are committed to promoting trust and addressing systemic racial biases.