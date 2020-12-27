2. Social justice movement in Cayuga County

Amid the outrage last spring over the killing of a Black man by Minneapolis police, Cayuga County residents joined communities across the country to rally and march to protest police brutality. Gathering in Auburn May 31, people shared their outrage over generations of racism and the high number of negative interactions between police and the people of color in their communities. Protesters decried the violence that had erupted during similar demonstrations in Syracuse, Rochester and elsewhere and calmly but forcefully voiced their demands for positive change.