BOYS
Saturday 3/18/23 at 1:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
Loser’s Bracket
Ethan Reitema 519 vs Dominic Capone 491
Jack Sliwka 642 vs Lucas McConnell 492
Saturday 3/18/23 at 2:30pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
Loser’s Bracket
Ethan Reitema 479 vs Jack Sliwka 573
Winner’s Bracket
Parker Miller 563 vs Garett Tuuri 573
Sunday 3/19/23 at 12:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
Loser’s Bracket
Jack Sliwka 653 vs Parker Miller 646
Sunday 3/19/23 at 1:00pm at KFBC
Final
Garett Tuuri 538 vs Jack Sliwka 643
Final Round 2
Garett Tuuri 640 vs Jack Sliwka 638
FINAL RESULTS
1st Place & $100 Scholarship: Garett Tuuri (Averaged 205 over 21 Games)
2nd Place & $75 Scholarship: Jack Sliwka (Averaged 213 over 27 Games)
3rd Place & $50 Scholarship: Parker Miller (Averaged 213 over 18 Games)
4th Place & $25 Scholarship: Ethan Reitema (Averaged 175 over 21 Games)
GIRLS
Saturday 3/18/23 at 1:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
Loser’s Bracket
BYE (0) vs Bella Baker (Forfeit/No Show)
Marissa Capone 565 vs Abbey Slater 415
Saturday 3/18/23 at 2:30pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
Loser’s Bracket
BYE (0) vs Marissa Capone 565
Winner’s Bracket
Brianna Baker 408 vs Grace Ryan 422
Sunday 3/19/23 at 12:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
Loser’s Bracket
Marissa Capone 453 vs Brianna Baker 520
Sunday 3/19/23 at 1:00pm at King Ferry Bowling Center
FINAL
Grace Ryan 441 vs Brianna Baker 454
FINAL Round 2
Grace Ryan 427 vs Brianna Baker 442
FINAL RESULTS
1st Place & $100 Scholarship: Brianna Baker (Averaged 157 over 21 Games)
2nd Place & $75 Scholarship: Grace Ryan (Averaged 153 over 18 Games)
3rd Place & $50 Scholarship: Marissa Capone (Averaged 170 over 18 Games)
4th Place & $25 Scholarship: Abbey Slater (Averaged 139 over 12 Games)