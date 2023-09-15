Located in the premier lakeside community of Buck Point on Owasco Lake. This beautiful lakefront home boasts 125 feet of frontage on Owasco Lake. This home has three bedrooms and three full baths on almost an acre of land. With almost 3500 square feet and the backyard of your dreams, you cannot go wrong calling this place home.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,000,000
These are some of the most luxurious homes on the Auburn and Cayuga County market.
