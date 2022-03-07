3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $129,000

QUIET STREET CLOSE TO AUBURN HIGH. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS AND SIDING, KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETS,CORIN COUNTERTOPS,NEW CARPET AND PAINT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH POSSIBLE THIRD BEDROOM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
QUIET STREET CLOSE TO AUBURN HIGH. NEWER ROOF,WINDOWS AND SIDING, KITCHEN WITH OAK CABINETS,CORIN COUNTERTOPS,NEW CARPET AND PAINT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH POSSIBLE THIRD BEDROOM.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An Auburn Police Department officer is facing sexual abuse and official misconduct charges accusing him of having an inappropriate relationshi…
The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as poss…
Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.
A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after opening a medical oncology and hematology center within its existing main building, Auburn Community Hospital is seeking a ser…
An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.
State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they to…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.