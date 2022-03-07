WIDE OPEN SPACES! If you are looking for home sweet home with land, This 3 bed/ 2 full bath ranch modular home located on 3 acres in Auburn NY just may be " the one". The OPEN CONCEPT living and dining room features a Vaulted ceiling w skylights. Warm and cozy, the pellet stove keeps energy costs down. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and storage space. The owners’ suite is spacious with double closets, vanity, and shower. 1st floor laundry, 3 seasons room with sliders to the deck. Plenty of storage in 2 car garage and outbuilding. Join us Saturday 3/5 12-2 for an OPEN HOUSE. Motivated Sellers Offers to be reviewed Mon 3.7.22
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $129,900
