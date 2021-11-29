3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $135,000

Lovely and spacious Four square home waiting for you. Beautiful original woodwork, hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings, glass paned pocket doors between living room and dining room. Dining and living rooms ceilings have intricate wood detailing. Newly remolded kitchen with exposed brick wall, new soft close cabinetry, butcher block counters, new Maytag gas range and microwave, new flooring. Most rooms have been freshly painted. Large dollhouse will convey should buyers want it. Convenient location minutes away from beautiful Owasco Lake and downtown shops. Photos coming soon.